The husband of the woman allegedly shot on her farm at Adaklu Tevikpo in the Adaklu district has been arrested in connection with the case.

He was arrested at Mafi Dzroawodein in the Ho West district on 23rd April 2024, and handed over to the Adaklu Ahunda Police.

He said Kwame Ayew, the suspect, allegedly confessed that he shot his wife twice after his arrest.