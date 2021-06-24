The Weija police has arrested 26-year-old Joshua Quashie, suspected to have murdered one Nii Armah Tagoe, 29 at Obakrowa in the Ga West Municipality.

Police sources indicate this was after five months of intensive search for Mr Quashie.

The Police in a statement said the deceased was a driver who resided at Ayikai Dobro while the suspect is a mechanic at Obakrowa.

Nii Armah Tagoe was shot in his left chest by the suspect after he went to retrieve his motorbike which was seized by some youth at a land site in Obakrowa.

The brief facts are that the deceased, Nii Armah, was a driver residing at Ayikai Doblo and suspect Joshua Quashie is a mechanic residing at Obakrowa.

On February 5, 2021, the deceased motorbike was seized by some youth including the suspect at a land site in Obakrowa.

On February 7, 2021, one of them, called Kudus, asked the deceased to come for his motorbike at a location in Obakrowa. The deceased obliged and was accompanied by his friends to the said location.

But, when they arrived, an argument ensued between the deceased and the youth.

The suspect who was at the time just observing the squabble, according to the police, picked up a gun and shot the deceased after pursuing him.

“The suspect who was sitting close to the scene and not part of the argument went for a single barrel shotgun and pursued the deceased and shot him in his left chest, killing him instantly,” the police said.

Upon committing the crime, he fled the scene until he was arrested in his hideout on June 13, 2021.

