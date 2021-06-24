Asante Kotoko beat Karela United FC 2-1 on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay stadium on Wednesday.

Fabio Gama gave the Warriors the winning goal after connecting from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to give Kotoko all the points in Obuasi.

Diawusie Taylor scored in the second half to cancel Emmanuel Gyamfi’s 21st-minute strike to send shivers down the spine of the Porcupine faithful.

But, Gama stepped up to score the winner from 12 yards after Kotoko was awarded a penalty.

The win takes Kotoko to the top of the table, three points ahead of Hearts of Oak who play Legon Cities Thursday evening.

Asante Kotoko dominated play and took a deserved lead in the 21st minute when Gyamfi beat Richard Baidoo after a solo run from deep following a delicious pass from Fabio Gama.

Karela fought gallantly in the second half and fetched the equalizer 16 minutes after the break.

Richard Bekoe’s shot from outside the box deflected onto the path of Taylor and the competition’s top scorer made no mistake as he produced a fine finish for his 17th goal of the season.

Few minutes after, Asante Kotoko were awarded a penalty following a clash between Evans Adomako and goalkeeper Richard Baidoo.

Fabio Gama stepped up and planted the ball into the twine for the winning goal.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention to Sunday’s super clash against rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports stadium.

In other results – Great Olympics scored in the second half to beat Bechem United 1-0 in Accra.

The Dade boys scored the only goal of the match through Maxwell Abbey Quaye in the 58th minute.

At the theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Percious Boah’s two second-half strikes gave Dreams FC a 2-1 win against Eleven Wonders. Boah replaced Emmanuel Ocran 10 minutes into the second half and went on to score two goals to save his club. The Techiman lads took the lead in the first through Abbas Ganiu in the 22nd minute.

Augustine Boakye, Justus Torsutsey and Atte Youssifou scored three first-half goals for WAFA who beat two-time champions Aduana FC 3-2 in Sogakope. Flavien Jean and Sam Adams reduced the deficit for Aduana – to end the game 3-2 at the Red Bull Arena.

In Berekum – Chelsea defeated Elmina Sharks 2-1 at the Golden City Park. Stephen Amankona opened the scoring six minutes into proceedings before Captain Abdul Basit added the second in the 61st minute – from a spot-kick. Tahir Mensah scored a consolation for Elmina Sharks in added time.

The game between Medeama SC and King Faisal will be played Thursday morning after a heavy downpour in Tarkwa forced the referees to call off the match.