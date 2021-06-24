A rare photo of two of Ghana’s most skilled national team captains, Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew has elicited nostalgia online.

Depite not being on the field of play, the bond between the two midfielders is evident in a photo Ayew posted after their linkup.

They were photographed sitting side-by-side in what looked like a happy conversational moment.

Dede Ayew commented about how pleased he was to be in the same space with his senior colleague, whom he said gave him some advice.

ALSO READ

Other fans, including footballers have hailed the duo for trying to establish a friendship.

Stephen Appiah had, during their football days, lauded Ayew for being a “natural leader” whose skills has positively affected the team.