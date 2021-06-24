A group of commercial drivers who campaigned for the New Patriotic Party to win the 2020 election says they feel disappointed for supporting the party.

The drivers, members of the ‘True Drivers Union’ say they feel compelled to apologise to Ghanaians because the current economic conditions defeat their purpose for campaigning for the NPP.

Public Relation Officer of the Union, Yaw Barimah, says he and other drivers formed the “Drivers for Change” to campaign for the NPP to win the general election, believing then that they would be cushioned by the party’s policies.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Mr Barimah said the government has rather disappointed the drivers and the youth in the Ashanti region, hence their unqualified apology.

“It is not only drivers that President Akufo-Addo has deceived; he has deceived the people of Ashanti,” he said.

“We are apologising to Ghanaians from the premise that through our campaign, NPP came to power; we are very sorry,” he added.

The group also apologised to former President John Dramani Mahama for campaigning against him and using foul words that made him lose the election.

“For anything we said that displeased former President Mahama, he should forgive us,” said Yaw Barimah.

Nana Nyamaa-Fie Baako Apem, who speaks for the Haulage Transporters Association, also said the transporters have been hit hard by the frequent increases in fuel prices.

“As some drivers are saying, we will have a meeting with our executives and the drivers and let the government know our response and the way forward because the fuel increment came unexpectedly,” he said.

Commercial drivers have bemoaned the rapid increment in fuel prices since the beginning of this year.

“If you should allow drivers’ wives to share their experience on your programme, you will be sad. It will not even touch your heart to even advise a lady to marry a driver today,” a concerned driver told the show host.

Watch the attached video for more.