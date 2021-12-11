President Nana Akufo-Addo has intimated that his administration has undertaken “arguably” the boldest steps in dealing with corruption since Ghana attained independence nearly 65 years ago.

According to him, all allegations of corruption leveled against his appointees so far, have been probed.

“My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and necessary actions including if required, the suspension of the affected official pending the conclusion of the investigation. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of national leadership,” he said.

Speaking at the National Anti-Corruption Conference in commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day and the International Human Rights Day, on Friday, December 10, 2021, the President cited various instances where his government has dealt with cases of corruption involving appointees under his government, including the case of the PPA boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

He, however, noted that he, as President was not in the best position to convict any person accused of wrongdoing or engaging in acts of corruption. “That is the job of the courts,” he said.

He declared zero tolerance for corruption under his government, adding that due process will not be set aside in fighting the canker.

“Charity, they say begins at home and that is why so far, every single alleged act of corruption leveled against any of my appointees has been investigated by independent bodies such as CHRAJ, CID in some cases, and Parliament itself.

“There are some [people] who refuse to accept my method of proceeding and have characterised me as a clearing agent because for them, the mere allegation without more, is enough to merit condemnation of the public official even though they did not apply this principle when they were in office.

“For my part, I will not set aside due process in fighting against corruption no matter the opprobrium this incurs for me. If any appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendation made by these agencies after the investigations are concluded, I would clear the accused persons not by myself but by the institutions mandated to do so,” he added.