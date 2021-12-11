Ghanaian rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known us Yaw Tog, has reacted to a viral West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result circulating on social media with his name attached.

The rapper, also known as Young Bull, was among the many senior high school students who sat for this year’s WASSCE in Ghana.

The Ghanaian rapper, after confirming that he has checked his result on Twitter, got a lot of his fans wanting to know the grades he accumulated.

According to him, he panicked after checking his result.

“I just checked my results na meyam koraa ahye me (and I am scared),” he wrote.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t shared his original result, his tweet has got a lot of his fans talking about him and sharing various results bearing his name of which they claim are legit.

The result slip had the rapper’s passport sized photo of him in a school uniform. Among the subjects on the slip were his electives: Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Geography, and Government.

For the core subjects, it was B3 in Social Studies, B3 in English Language, A1 in Mathematics, and A1 in Integrated Science.

MORE:

With his elective subjects, Yaw Tog scored C4 in CRS, C5 in Economics, C4 in Geography and C4 in Government respectively.

Yaw Tog reacts to his WASSCE result

Reacting to his alleged results, Yaw Tog queried the social media user if he was sure about it. In another tweet, he asked the user, @Quophieparadise, how he came by the results – giving a little credence to it.

If the slip happens to be the original result of Yaw Tog, then the young rapper would have scored an aggregate of 17 per his best six subjects including the core subjects.

How you get am 🤦🏾‍♂️👨🏾‍🦯 https://t.co/MWv3RqKEgs — Trapper of the year (@YAWTOG_) December 9, 2021

Yaw Tog is an old student of Opoku Ware Secondary School. He majors in drill music known as Asakaa in Ghana and is the brain behind the songs Sika Aba Fie, Fake Ex, Sei Mu among other hit songs.