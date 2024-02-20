The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has described its flagbearer, John Mahama as incorruptible.

In this regard, he believes the former President is the best bet to lead Ghana in order to protect the public purse.

Addressing the NDC’s Moment of Truth presser on Monday, Mr Gyamfi emphasised it is important for Ghanaians to vote for Mr Mahama in the upcoming December 7 polls.

“H.E John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated, both in government and out of government, that he detests corruption, and will never condone corruption, nor shield perpetrators of corrupt acts.

“He has stated clearly, that the days of the corruption clearing agent, will come to an end on January 7, 2025 when by the grace of God, he assumes office as President. He has said and demonstrated before, that the sword of the fight against corruption will cut both ways under his government, whether you are a member of his government or not. John Mahama is incorruptible,” he stated.

He averred the NDC flagbearer stands tall when it comes to the fight against corruption unlike his main contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about our main opponent in the upcoming 2024 general elections. I am talking about Alhaji Bawumia, the failed Vice President and Chair of the Economic Management Team, the clueless driver’s mate and discredited Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, who has proven to be not only dishonest but also very corrupt,” Mr Gyamfi added.

He criticised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for their failure to fight corruption head on after almost eight years in power.

“We call on the Ghanaian electorate not to allow President Akufo-Addo and his corrupt cabal of family and friends, to install as President, their puppet (Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia), whose sole mission is to cover up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers including himself, from prosecution.

“We are absolutely confident that the good people of Ghana will rise to the occasion and reject corruption, nepotism, impunity, arrogance of power and economic mismanagement come 7th December 2024. Enough of the corruption; enough of the thievery; enough of the abuse of the public purse, which continues to impose untold hardships and suffering on the nation. Enough is enough,” he stressed.

