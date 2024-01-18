The Director of Communications of the Bawumia Campaign Team, Nana Akomea, has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is better positioned to combat corruption compared to former President John Mahama.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Tuesday, January 16, Nana Akomea argued that, Mr. Mahama, having served as President for four years, has a poor record of tackling corruption.

Nana Akomea stressed that Ghanaians are seeking a leader with the determination and commitment to fight corruption, and he believes Mr. Mahama does not meet these criteria.

“One of the things that have worried most Ghanaians and still worries them is corruption, John Mahama is a known entity, he has been president for over four years, so he has been tried, and his track record is there for people to see.

“And his track record on corruption is as bad as anything you can imagine, and in many of the corrupt cases when he was president had involved him directly, remember the Ford car gate and the lies that were told Ghanaians.”

Nana Akomea

“Given the choice between Bawumia and Mahama, Bawumia is better positioned in terms of the fight against corruption than Mahama, because Mahama has been tried and tested and the verdict of the Ghanaian people as given in the 2016 election is very clear,” Mr Akomea said.

A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has applauded the Akufo-Addo-led administration for its efforts in combating corruption.

Mr. Blay recognised that while Ghana, like many other nations, is contending with the repercussions of corruption, the current government has been proactive in implementing policies to address the issue.

In an interview on Sunday, January 14, Blay asserted that President Akufo-Addo exhibits the determination and passion necessary to reduce the menace.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to empowering anti-corruption agencies, such as the Judiciary and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, in the fight against corruption.

Mr Blay commended the government’s efforts, stating: “The government of Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, so far as I am concerned, has put in more efforts under the third and fourth republic, to fight corruption than any other government that I can think of. I am being sincere.”

He also highlighted the importance of policies and institutions in the fight against corruption, citing digitalisation as a significant step forward.