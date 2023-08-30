A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has condemned the alleged assault of his campaign coordinator in the North-East region during the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

He criticised the alleged mob manhandling of his campaign coordinator, Ali Zakaria, describing the incident as a display of total indiscipline and inappropriate behaviour within the NPP.

Speaking to JoyNews on Tuesday, August 29, Mr Kyerematen conveyed his surprise at the occurrence during the NPP’s Super Delegates Conference which took place on Saturday, August 26.

The former Trade and Industry Minister underscored the contrast of a party aiming to maintain decency and unity within its ranks, and yet facing such misconduct during a crucial election for leadership.

Ali Zakaria

“We all joined the NPP because of our commitment to the values of the party, but what is happening clearly shows that this is not what we bargained for by joining the party,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen insisted that such behaviour cannot be accepted and raised concerns about how the party would manage the upcoming general elections on November 4.

“I’m not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour, it doesn’t make sense and when we cannot conduct ourselves as a family trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organised manner, how do we intend to be able to do the same kind of process when we have two hundred thousand plus people gathered,” the former Trade and Industry Minister wondered.

The NPP flagbearer aspirant asserted that the party should not “put a shine on this kind of incident”, adding he was frankly disturbed about the incident.