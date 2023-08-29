Manchester United have formally approached Chelsea about signing Marc Cucurella on loan, talkSPORT understands.

United have been forced into the transfer market after an injury to Luke Shaw left them without a left-back, with Tyrell Malacia also sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

Chelsea star Cucurella is their top emergency left-back target after being somewhat ostracised by Mauricio Pochettino.

talkSPORT understands that the player, who was wanted by Manchester City last summer, is open to a move to Old Trafford.

United are said to have been tracking the Spaniard since he was at Brighton.

Talks are now ongoing between the two English heavyweights with the Blues giving their response.

United’s offer is an initial loan but negotiations are being discussed over what kind of loan it could be. Whether that includes an obligation to buy or option to buy remains to be seen.

A loan fee of £7m has also been mentioned in talks.

It believed that Cucurella would fit in perfectly to Erik ten Hag’s system at Old Trafford.

Several other left-backs have been scouted including Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Alonso, but Cucurella is the top target, though it will depend on whether Chelsea are open to a proposal.

Dialogue between the two clubs opened after Shaw was injured last week, an injury that could see him miss months of action.

City tried to sign Cucurella last season while he was at Brighton but did not want to meet their high asking price.

Chelsea swooped in and had no problem forking out but the ex-Barcelona star had a tough debut season at Stamford Bridge.

That was despite reuniting with Graham Potter, his manager at Brighton, but it was a disastrous campaign as the Blues finished 12th.

Pochettino has yet to entrust Cucurella with any professional minutes this season with Ben Chilwell firmly first-choice, even being named vice-captain.

And Ian Maatsen might even be above him in the pecking order after coming off the bench against Luton Town last week.