The Nkawkaw chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region has emphasized that the center-right ideological party plays a pivotal role in Africa’s aspirations to enhance democratic practices and governance.

He expressed his gratitude to Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye and his team, who oversaw the presidential primaries, for their efforts in reforming the party’s internal election systems.

These reforms, initiated after the party’s defeat in the 2008 general election, aimed to ensure inclusivity across all party levels, from the leadership to grassroots and even within specific communities like the Zongos.

During an interview on Obuoba FM’s morning show in Nkawkaw, the Chairman spoke about the recent Special Delegates Congress of the NPP.

This congress aimed to select five flagbearer aspirants from a pool of ten, utilizing a process that involved cognitive analysis and a ‘SWOT’ assessment rather than a simple election for the best candidate. The current Vice President, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, emerged as the winner due to his overwhelming support and notable achievements.

The Chairman emphasized that with the best candidate selected from the congress, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia has a strong chance of succeeding in the subsequent stages and leading the party to victory in the upcoming general elections against former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He attributed the successes of the current government, led by Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, to effective governance systems.

These successes include significant profits for the Electricity Company of Ghana, the implementation of medical drones, the “one district/constituency one ambulance” initiative, and substantial road construction projects.

Regarding the conduct of the delegates during the congress and some reported skirmishes, Chairman Andy Kwaku Ameyaw urged eligible voters within the party to follow the secret voting procedure and adhere to the party’s constitution.

He criticized delegates who solicited money from aspirants before casting their ballots, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity in the process.

He highlighted the fortunate experience of the current party generation, having witnessed successes with flagbearers like former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the incumbent President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo under the fourth republic, compared to the challenges faced by the party’s founding fathers like late Dr. J.B. Danquah.