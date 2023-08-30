The Minority has descended heavily on the Akufo-Addo-led government for launching a second phase of the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) policy.

According to the Deputy Ranking Member on the Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, the launch only shows that the policy has failed and was only introduced by the government in 2017 to loot state resources.

“This a clear admission of our position that the PFJ programme had failed and that it was a mere state resource looting platform disguised as a flagship programme,” he said at a press briefing.

The PFJ Phase 2 was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, August 28 in the Northern Region.

According to the Wa East Member of Parliament (MP), there is nothing special about the PFJ.

“It’s just a way of telling us government can no longer support input subsidy and that farmers will be left in the hands of private commercial entities to negotiate and transact their own production input regimes based on market determinants.”

He pointed out that the second phase of PFJ “is substantially not different from the PFJ this

government has implemented since 2017”.

“In fact, this new program will impoverish the small holder farmer in a worse form as his faith will be determined by market forces.”

He said Ghanaians should expect higher food prices by close of year by the move by government, calling on well-meaning citizens to “vote out this incompetent and dishonest government to save the already collapsed Mother Ghana”.

