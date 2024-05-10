President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central in the Eastern Region.

Madam Agyeiwaa’s nomination aligns with Article 243 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), according to the government.

This appointment follows the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council’s instructions to collaborate with the Electoral Commission (EC) to facilitate the confirmation process.

In a letter signed by Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council has been tasked with coordinating with the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the confirmation process for the nominee.

With over 24 years of experience in business development, entrepreneurship, and wholesale distribution, Agyeiwaa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to potentially excel in the role of MCE for Birim Central.

