Nigerian music sensation, Davido has declared his intention to retire from the music industry.

He cited ongoing controversies and personal challenges as the primary reasons behind his decision.

The acclaimed artiste expressed his frustration with the constant scrutiny and attacks he has faced within the Nigerian music space.

Yall niggas really want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again . So una fit get peace — Davido (@davido) May 9, 2024

Davido lamented that, he feels like an easy target, unable to escape the relentless criticism and unhealthy competition.

He revealed that, after the release of his upcoming album, he plans to bring his music career to an end.

Davido said his decision stems from a desire to find peace and enjoy the fruit of his labour with his family in serenity.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the music community, with fans and industry players expressing surprise and disappointment at Davido’s decision.

Many have praised his contributions to the Nigerian music industry and expressed hope for a possible change of heart in the future.