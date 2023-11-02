The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mavis Nkansah Boadu has assured that “no Ghanaian citizen is currently caught up in the attack” in the Israel and Palestine conflict.

According to her, the Ghanaian community is safe although the disastrous nature of the conflict has raised so many concerns about Ghanaian’s welfare in Israel.

“As for now, the issue of evacuation of our nationals from Israel has not been raised,” she said while delivering a statement on the war in Parliament on Thursday, November 2.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added, “Our mission is in close contact with the leaders of the Ghanaian community and it is providing the Ministry with the update of their welfare and we provide the general public with update pertaining to the welfare of Ghanaians in Israel.”

Already, some Ghanaians living in Israel say they have no interest in returning home even as the country’s war with Palestine takes a full-blown turn.

Seth Cudjoe, a Ghanaian resident in that country in an interview on JoyNews‘ The Pulse said seeking an exit will be his last option because he has a newborn who needs all the care and stability.

“I am not planning to come back to Ghana…I can’t also leave my wife and jump to Ghana and the Ghana community is not ready to leave for Ghana unless the worst confronts us,” he said.

According to him, the Ghanaian community in his area is not ready to leave until they have no other option.

“The Ghanaian community in Israel feels safer in Israel. With the help of the Embassy, they’ve communicated to us – given us instructions, basically what to do and what not to do. They’ve made us understand that if they don’t have anything to do outside, then no need to go out .. to be at a safer place.”

There has been a deadly attack by Hamas militants on Southern Israel leading to renewed hostility between Israel and Palestine over the Gaza strip.

Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip reportedly infiltrated into southern Israel to attack innocent Israeli civilians.

Israel says more than 600 people have been killed and 100 kidnapped.

In Gaza, at least 313 people have been killed following retaliatory Israeli air strikes, according to Palestinian officials.

This notwithstanding, the Israeli Mission in Ghana believes that it is early days yet for any rush evacuation.

They assured to safeguard the lives of people including Ghanaian citizens living in the region.

“Israel is ready to guard the safety of all the people in Israel.”