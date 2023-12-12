The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has partnered with Afua Asantewaa on her forthcoming Guinness world record attempt for the longest singing by an individual.

The event originally slated for the Aviation Social Centre will now be held at the Akwaaba Village near the Airport Round About in Accra.

The GTA in a statement on December 12, 2023 explained that, the change of the event venue is to “help accommodate the huge numbers who have expressed interest in attending to support Afua break the record.”

Asantewaa will be singing only Ghanaian songs continuously for five days, with a five-minute break every hour in a deliberate attempt to promote Ghanaian music to the world.

The record-breaking attempt will begin on December 24th to 27th 2023.

Full statement below: