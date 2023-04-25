The campaign team of the parliamentary aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumawu constituency has disassociated itself from people linking him to the camp of presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

According to the team, the social media postings, press releases and the video of Collins Owusu Amankwah, Ashanti Regional coordinator of the Alan Kyerematen campaign making such claims should be disregarded.

This is in relations to social media postings, press releases and a video of Collins Owusu Amankwah, the former MP for Manhyia North on the just-ended parliamentary primaries in Kumawu. And of which he claimed the victory of Anim is a victory for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

In a press release issued and dated April 23, 2023 by the Communications Directorate of Ernest Yaw Anim Campaign has therefore urged all members of the governing New Patriotic Party to unite and support the party to retain the Kumawu parliamentary seat than linking national undertone to the candidate victory.

According to the team, this has the tendency of making the party to lose the seat when the interest of the party is diminished.

“We do acknowledge the support and prayers from all NPP members and sympathizers, however, we want to make it categorically clear, this primaries was a local contest among family members and had no National undertones.

“The contest was not won on the strength of any personality as claimed by Hon Amankwah and his surrogates. His comment in the video is distasteful, unworthy and unfortunate. We, therefore, advise that it should not be taken seriously and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

The team said the aspirant aimed was to unite Kumawu Constituency as his top priority during the campaign, believing that it was this message that resonated with the delegates to vote for him.

“The election was not about personalities or individuals but for NPP as a party. We do not have any scores to settle and are therefore surprised how Hon Amankwah who was just there as an observer could make such spurious comments.

“Ernest is committed to serving his constituents and not Team Alan or any team for that matter. He will work with any duly elected flagbearer of the NPP.

“We just concluded one leg of the elections and have a by-election to contest. We, therefore, do not have the strength to engage in any meaningless statements and innuendoes.

“We disassociate ourselves from the social media postings, press releases and the video of Hon Collins Amankwah.

Thank you.”