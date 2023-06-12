The police have confirmed the arrest of suspect Kofi Godsway for possession of firearms without lawful authority during a football match at Kpando in the Volta region.

The suspect and one other who is currently on the run allegedly pulled out a weapon and threatened to cause harm during the game.

A search conducted on a Nissan pick-up vehicle used by the suspects led to the retrieval of one pump action gun, one locally manufactured pistol, one desert eagle foreign pistol and 13mm cartridges.

Other items retrieved included one long knife, one vehicle registration number plate, one motorbike registration number plate and an ammunition waist belt.

While investigation continues, efforts are underway to arrest suspect Selorm alias Dangote who is currently on the run to face justice.