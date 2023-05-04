Mother of the 25-year-old lady allegedly murdered by her husband at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region is yet to come to terms with her death.

Eunice Amen Narh was butchered for threatening to divorce her husband, Isaac Newton Kumah.

The deceased was said to have left her matrimonial home due to emotional and physical abuse by her husband.

On that faithful day, she had gone to her husband’s house to present him a summon letter from court when he angrily hacked her to death.

Distraught mother of the deceased, Patience Dwomoh, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday said she is still in shock.

She narrated how the suspect begged her for months, came to her house with pastors to allow him marry Eunice.

“This boy was like an angel. He begged me to allow him marry my daughter but something was pushing me not to allow it. When the guy is praying in tongues, you will marvel,” she stated.

Madam Patience noted that she asked her daughter to move out of the house due to the constant beatings.

She said they lodged several complains at the Nunuga police station due to the violent nature of the young man but nothing was done to him.

“People including the police were blaming me for interfering in my daughter’s marriage but now all those people have bowed down their heads in shame.”

She wants death sentence for suspect Kuma for allegedly killing her innocent daughter in cold blood.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged with murder and causing unlawful harm and he is expected to reappear before the court on May 22, 2023.

