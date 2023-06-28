

Madonna has postponed her world tour after a stay in intensive care with a serious bacterial infection, but a full recovery is expected.

According to her manager, the global pop star developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to “a several day stay in ICU”.

In a statement, Guy Oseary said Madonna’s health is improving, but she is still under medical care.

Madonna announced the 35-date worldwide tour at the beginning of the year.

The pop icon aimed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday, by embarking on her first-ever greatest hits tour.