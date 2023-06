As a yearly ritual, Muslims from all walks of life gather to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice which is always led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The celebration was held on Thursday, June 28 at the Black Square in Accra.

Dressed up in bright colours, Muslim women who joined in the prayers displayed their fashion sense as well as colour combinations, which was a sight to behold. The men also wore their kaftans with their designed taqiyahs.

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha