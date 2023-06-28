Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea after three years to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Mendy, 31, is the latest high-profile player to move to the country and follows former Blues teammates Kalidou Koulibaly and N’Golo Kante who left the during this transfer window.

He won the Champions League in 2020-21 and kept 49 clean sheets in 105 games.

Mendy was later named Uefa’s goalkeeper of the season and Best Fifa men’s keeper for 2021.

He joined the Blues from French side Rennes in 2020 and was part of the Senegal side to win the Africa Cup of Nations. He made the decisive save in the penalty shootout to help his country beat Egypt.

However, he fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter as manager in September 2022. He finished last season as the backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga and made just three top-flight starts after Potter took charge.

In a statement on Chelsea’s website, the Premier League club said the goalkeeper was a “hugely likeable character”.

“Having started his career in the lower tiers of French football – and even spending several months without a club – Mendy rose to the pinnacle of European football with Chelsea,” said the club.

“A hugely likeable character on and off the pitch, he will always have a place in our history for his significant contributions to our 2021 Champions League triumph.

“For that, and for everything else, we are grateful. Good luck, Edou!”

Former Blues teammate Koulibaly and former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves both recently signed for Al-Hilal, while Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi league champions Al-Ittihad, alongside former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Blues winger Hakim Ziyech is also reportedly the subject of interest from teams in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Spurs forward Son Heung-min said he did not want to move to Saudi Arabia, while Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, turning down a more lucrative offer to move to the country.