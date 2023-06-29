Renowned gospel musician, Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has revealed how he survived after he tested sickle cell positive during his childhood.

According to him, the doctor who diagnosed him predicted that he would die in his early twenties.

He disclosed this in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s morning show.

“The doctor said I would die at the age of 20 or 21 because I was a sickler. So, my childhood was full of sickness, and my mother had to rush me to the hospital almost every time. Unfortunately, my father died three days after I was born, so I didn’t know my father, and my mum didn’t want to lose me. So, she made sure that she’d do whatever she could to keep me live,” he narrated.

The ‘Mpaebo’ [Prayer] songwriter further added that his mother quit her job to make time and take care of him because of his medical condition.

However, though he was born a Christian he had to rededicate his life to Christ and receive an all-new salvation in order to strengthen his faith in prayer and be healed from the ailment.

“Since that time until today, whether the sickness has wings or whatever, I did not feel that anymore, and I’ve been sickle cell free,” he added.

The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker believes that every answered prayer comes through faith, which he said should be the basic tool Christians have to rely on in times of need.

He also stated that he is passionate about people in destitute situations because of his experience growing up.

Nacee is grateful to God that despite the medical doctor’s prediction, he remains strong and energetic in his 50s.