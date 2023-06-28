Award winning Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is definitely not happy with Sarkodie’s song, Try Me which is a reply to her claims that she had abortion for him in 2010.

In a series of rants on twitter earlier today, June 28, the mother of one insinuated that posterity should judge the matter since they both have daughters.

In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant. How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you drove to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, let’s see what life throws at them. #tried you.

Insults won’t work Michael. Respect womanhood, I’m happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH (sic), she wrote.

Social media has been buzzing since Sarkodie dropped Try Me late last night and once again, heightening discussions about the story which had generated huge interest in Ghana and beyond.

Sarkodie denied claims that he forced actress Yvonne Nelson to have an abortion in 2010 on Try Me.

Stating his side of the story in the new song which has since gone viral, the Country Side hitmaker disclosed that even though he wasn’t prepared at the time, he wanted her to keep the baby but Yvonne refused on grounds of being in school.

With his emotions highly visible on the song, Sarkodie talked about how he was deeply in love with Yvonne Nelson but turned out he was probably just one of the many guys in her life at the time.

He mentioned that he didn’t want to disclose that side of his life till death but has been forced to come out since Yvonne Nelson told a story which favours her.

“I’m not going to lie, we had a thing. First, I thought we had a think until I had the hint that there were many guys. I tried to stay away but then you came that you were pregnant. But then I wasn’t ready but I told you to keep it.

“You told me you were schooling so you needed to complete it but till today, I don’t believe it. I told you to let my doctor take care of you and you sent a text later that your friend has recommended a one of the best doctors…

“So don’t you make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion. Baby girl make you no try me”, he raps on Ty Me.