Yvonne Nelson has singled out specific parts of the song that she believes contain blatant lies and has shared her thoughts on them.

In the song, Sarkodie claims that the decision to abort their baby was solely Yvonne’s idea.

He denies ever rejecting the pregnancy and suggests that Yvonne terminated it because she couldn’t afford to put her schooling on hold.

Sarkodie’s lyrics include: “I’m not going to lie, we had a thing. At first, I thought we had a thing until I had the hint that there were many guys. I tried to stay away, but then you came and said you were pregnant. I wasn’t ready, but I told you to keep it. You told me you were schooling, so you needed to complete it. But till today, I don’t believe it. I told you to let my doctor take care of you, and you sent a text later that your friend has recommended one of the best doctors… So don’t make it seem like I was the one pushing you for an abortion. Baby girl, don’t try me.”

Yvonne Nelson, in response to Sarkodie’s statements, firmly establishes that she had already completed university by the time she was pregnant with Sarkodie’s child.

“Michael, you claim that I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010, when I became pregnant, I had already completed university. Anyone can verify this. I wasn’t in school, and you know it. If you want to lie, come up with a logical lie. #youspittinglies.”

She further adds, “I was pregnant at the time I launched my glaucoma foundation, around October 2010. I graduated from Central University in October 2010. It was my final year, but I had completed my coursework months before the October graduation and my pregnancy. I was only waiting for my certificate.”

Yvonne Nelson expressed her response through a series of tweets, refuting Sarkodie’s claims and providing evidence to support her side of the story.