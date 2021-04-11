All big things have small beginnings and that is the exact case of the richest black man in the world, Aliko Dangote.

A throwback photo of the billionaire has popped up, capturing the times when he was a regular man yet to achieve the status.

A young Dangote was photographed at an event in his white Kaftan and cap with a visibly bushy hair.

The photo was shared by his billionaire friend, Femi Otedola to celebrate him on his 64th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Otedola referred to him as one of the world’s greatest.