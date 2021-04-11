Ex-husband of Princess Shyngle has jumped to her defence after receiving backlash over her announcement to end her marriage.

Princess Shyngle, Saturday April 10, announced on social media her decision to seek divorce from her husband, Gibou Bala Gaye, barely three months after tying knot.

This, some trolls say, is not surprising as she has for some time now failed to maintain relationships.

However, her ex-husband, Frederick Badji, someone she left following a cheating scandal and imprisonment, is still on her side.

He went on Instagram live to correct the perception some people have created about Princess Shyngle, stating she is not the bad woman and non ‘marriage material’ people tag her to be.

“Every guy that has ever dated that woman, I’m hundred percent sure that there is nothing wrong that you can say about her when it comes to her being a loyal woman, a faithful woman, a supportive woman,” he opined.

RELATED

This, he said, is a justification that Shyngle’s divorce is not as a result of shortcomings from her side, but a situation she cannot deal with.

Princess Syngle attributed her divorce seeking to some domestic violence incidents she said she suffered in the last eight weeks.

She alleged her current husband assaulted her and once allegedly pulled a gun on her.