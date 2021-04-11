Accra-based presenter, Lordina Obeng, popularly known as Abena Moet, has reportedly survived an accident exactly two weeks after her wedding.

The presenter, who also happens to be a cousin of the late Ebony, was said to be driving her ash car when the crash occurred.

Though details of the accident are sketchy, photos and videos have been shared by some persons who witnessed the minor crash.

In the videos making rounds on social media, she was seen in a jolly mood as a passenger takes videos of her.

She tied the knot in a traditional and white wedding on March 27, 2021.