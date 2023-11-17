On November 16, 2023, former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, both contenders in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, met at the State House in Accra.

They met at the state funeral of the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

Videos captured the moment Mahama and his wife, Lordina, crossed paths with Bawumia’s entourage on their way back to the dais.

Mahama exchanged pleasantries with Bawumia and the Second Lady, Samira, while Lordina shared a warm hug with the couple.

Onlookers cheered in anticipation of a political showdown in the 2024 general elections.

The funeral was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca, along with senior public servants, including the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and the Inspector-General of Police.

People from diverse backgrounds also paid their final respects to the late Mrs. Kufuor, who passed away on October 1, 2023.

The final funeral rites and burial are scheduled to take place over the weekend in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

