Samuel Ankrah, the Ghanaian man accused of causing a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a West Chester mother of three has been indicted.

The crash happened Sept. 10 on State Route 747 near Duff Drive in West Chester.

Police say the crash involved a Mazda and a motorcycle. Police said a motorcycle was traveling south when it was struck from behind by a Mazda.

Officials say the motorcycle’s passenger, identified only as Jessica Taleff, died in the crash. The motorcycle’s driver, who was not identified, has been hospitalized.

The driver of the Mazda, Samuel Ankrah, 38, was arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Body camera video shows police talking to Ankrah, asking him questions. Ankrah told officers he had not been drinking.

On Tuesday, Ankrah was indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and driving under the influence.