The death toll in the ethnic clashes at Adele Challa and Akyode communities in the Oti Region has risen to eight.

Several properties have been destroyed and residents have fled for safety leaving behind a ghost town.

The region has witnessed tribal conflicts involving the Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups over land litigation issues.

However, in recent times contention about a Yam Festival being organized by the Akyode people in the Nkwanta town led to fresh skirmishes.

Despite attempts by the Oti Regional Security Council to resolve the issue, skirmishes have continued to plague the town.

On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry imposed a 13-hour-long curfew on Nkwanta township and banned the carrying of arms and ammunition.

Speaking to JoyNews, Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu said it is uncertain when the curfew will be lifted.

“This evening my police commander after they had gone round to convey the bodies says the number stands at 8 bodies,” he said on Top Story.

Meanwhile, many residents have fled the community for fear of reprisals.