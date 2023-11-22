Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has called on Ghanaian musicians to prioritize promoting their songs using apps such as TikTok, rather than going to Nigeria.

According to Bullgod, the internet has presented a lot of creatives globally with an opportunity to show the works of artistes to different markets worldwide.

“When you release a song in Accra, the next city you should go to is TikTok. If I have money for promotion I will go and find a TikTok office and pay them for my promo.” he said on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.

He comments come after Nigerian promoter and broadcaster, Adesope Olajide, urged musicians from Ghana to choose his country and city, Lagos, as a second promotional point for their songs.

He added that, moving from one place to the other to promote music is not as effective as it used to be a few years ago because of the introduction of various platforms on the internet.

“This is 2023, let nobody come and tell us that we need to go to Nigeria to promote music. We won’t go to Lagos. We no get time. Everything is digital,”he said in pidgin.