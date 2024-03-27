Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is counting on the availability of key players for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) scheduled for June this year.

In the just-ended friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, notable figures such as Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Mohammed Kudus were absent due to various reasons.

Looking ahead to the qualifiers, Addo expressed hope that these key players will return to bolster the team’s strength.

“We hope that key players from this team will come back so we are stronger in June,” stated the 43-year-old coach, as reported by the Ghana FA website.

“We got a lot of answers to a lot of open questions from these matches. Positive but also negative answers to be honest,” he added.

Ghana is slated to face Mali on June 3 as visitors before returning home to play against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Currently positioned third in their World Cup qualifying group with three points garnered from victories over Madagascar and a defeat to Comoros, the Black Stars aim to fortify their position in the group standings.

Despite setbacks in recent friendly fixtures, including a 2-0 loss to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda, the team remains focused on preparing for the crucial upcoming qualifiers.

READ ALSO