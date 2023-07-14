President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to fiercely resist any attempt to stop them from passing the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II said Ghanaian customs and tradition frown on such acts and deem such as an abomination.

“We the chiefs of Ghana have received calls from our people to make an open declaration concerning the threats by LGBTQ+. We the Chiefs as the custodians of the culture, customs, and traditions of our people state categorically that our traditions and customs recognize that our creator God or Allah created man and woman to occupy the earth and procreate. There is therefore only male and female gender and no other gender. The Christians Holy Book, the Bible, the Muslim Qu’ran, and our traditions and customs affirm this part.”

He went on, “It is, therefore, an abomination and against all our cultural values as Ghanaians to allow others to import into our country anything contrary to the values we cherish or have cherished over the centuries.”

“We the chiefs and our subjects declare that we will not allow any group to propagate any cause, conduct, or behavior called LGBTQ+ or similar. Be it man marrying man or woman marrying woman or in any other form in Ghana which is an abomination and we declare as immoral and an affront and infringement of our rights or our cherished values,” he said.

The Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional area paramount chief called on all religious institutions and Ghanaians to resist any form of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) activities.

“We call on the police and other relevant institutions not to allow this abomination into the shores of our beloved country. We call on all Ghanaians to support the chiefs in upholding the decency and sacredness of our culture, our values, and our traditions,” he appealed.

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill was presented to Speaker Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, by some 8 MPs to criminalize the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality in Ghana.

