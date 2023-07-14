

The Supreme Court is being asked to impose sanctions on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for allowing the House to proceed with the anti-LGBTQ+ bill despite pending legal actions.

Researcher Dr Amanda Odoi contends that the Speaker has treated court processes with disdain and contempt.

“The respondent has continually violated and shown utter disregard for the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the court process.

“That the respondent’s clear, intentional and continuous disregard of the court process necessitates the Respondent being sanctioned for contempt in the public interest and to protect the dignity of the Court,” the Court documents state.

Dr Odoi is one of two citizens who have sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

She contends her checks show that the Speaker has been served with all relevant court processes including one asking the court to place an injunction on Parliament’s consideration of the law.

She said despite this, the Speaker caused the Bill to proceed to its Second Reading in Parliament.

“That by his conduct in directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the Bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interlocutory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this Court.

“That such disregard interferes with the outcome of the pending litigation, brings the administration of justice into disrepute and undermines public confidence in the judicial system.”

She, therefore, believes an imposition of sanctions will preserve the court’s dignity.

