Actor turned farmer, John Dumelo, is set to expand his agricultural portfolio as he adds cannabis to the list of crops he would like to cultivate.

From cultivation of ginger, tubers, grains and poultry farming, Mr Dumelo has expressed hope that the cultivation of cannabis is the surest way to go.

His decision comes at the back of the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Bill, 2023 into law in parliament on July 12.

The passing will grant the Interior Ministry authority to issue license for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3% utility content on dry weight spaces for industrial or medicinal purposes.

Welcoming the move, Mr Dumelo said he is excited to witness the defining moment in Ghana’s history.

“I’m very excited Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, which seeks to decriminalize the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes. This is a defining moment in Ghana’s history. As a farmer, adding the cultivation of cannabis to my portfolio for medicinal/ industrial purposes is definitely something I’m looking forward to. God bless Ghana.” He wrote on Twitter.

