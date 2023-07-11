The Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has revealed that the anti- LGBTQI-Bill would be passed by Parliament hopefully by Friday, July 14, 2023.

The bill has gone through first and second readings and is expected to go through consideration state.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, one of the sponsors of the bill and MP for Ho West, Mr Bedzra said they are not worried about any threat by the Western world to deter them from passing the bill.

“Why can’t we structure our budget according on our expenditure if we’re able to do things on our own, nobody can control us, we are proud Africans and we can do that? We don’t care about any threat that follows, that is why all of the 275 parliamentarians are in support of the bill.

“You know it is through the second stage and now in the consideration state, by Friday parliament will pass it and it will be submitted to the president to sign,” he said.

The MP further revealed about 15 West African countries are looking up to Ghana to pass the anti-gay bill then they will proceed to pass theirs.

“Look I am a member of the ECOWAS parliament and when we read our country report on our intention to lay the bill, do you know what our francophone members told us? They said they are waiting for Ghana to pass the bill before they could pass theirs.

“Ghana is the first to acquire independence in the western part of Africa and would be the first to pass the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.”