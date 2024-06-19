Asante Kotoko has announced the termination of contracts for seven additional players, bringing the total departures to 18 as part of a major squad overhaul.

The players include Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini, Rocky Dwamena, Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori Ziggy, and Shadrack Addo.

The club confirmed the exits of 11 players on Tuesday, including long-term goalkeeper and captain for the side, Ibrahim Danlad.

Last season proved challenging for these players as Kotoko finished sixth in the league with 49 points, failing to secure any silverware.

This disappointing performance has spurred the club to revamp its roster in preparation for the upcoming season.

In efforts to bolster their squad, Kotoko is eyeing several signings, including goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who impressed with Great Olympics, clinching the Golden Glove award with 17 clean sheets despite the team’s relegation from the Ghana Premier League.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR