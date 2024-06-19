On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the United Nations in Somalia today called for enhanced protection for healthcare professionals and humanitarian workers who provide critical services to survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

“Women and girls in Somalia continue to be exposed to many forms of sexual violence, especially in areas affected by conflict and insecurity. When health professional can operate in those areas, they provide much-needed medical care, often risking their own lives,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

“This year, on 19 June, I pay tribute to the health workers who assist survivors in the aftermath of rape, and other forms of sexual violence, and I call for enhanced protection of all those who dispense critical care to those in need,” Mr. Swan added.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) surveillance system in Somalia, at least ten health care workers were injured in attacks launched by non-state actors on health care facilities between 1 January 2023 and 31 May 2024 – a figure that is believed to be significantly under-reported.

Since 2015, the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is observed annually on 19 June. The date marks the Security Council’s adoption of a resolution recognizing sexual violence as a weapon of war and a threat to international peace and security.

