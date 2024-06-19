The Municipal Chief Executive for Wa has assured that the Security Council is working to ensure that the perpetrators of recent murders are brought to book.

Tahiru Issahaku Moomin noted that, this effort will ensure that such an occurrence never happens again in the municipality.

“What I can assure you is that the Regional Security Council together with the Municipal Security Council are taking some steps to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” he said.

On Tuesday, two night watchmen were murdered in the Wa municipality.

The two incidents were recorded at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School.

According to Mr Moomin, the police and military personnel will be deployed to the Upper West regional capital to help unravel the mystery behind the killings.

He dismissed the possibility that foreigners are behind the crime, emphasising that no one should be ruled out, including the indigenes.

He explained that when all persons are targeted, it would prevent the restriction of frontiers of the investigation.

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two people in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

Meanwhile, a security analyst, Dr Victor Doke is advocating for the use of community policing to address insecurity in communities.

According to him, during security crises, there are occasions when the police must temporarily withdraw, necessitating community efforts to maintain security.

Speaking on the JoyNews’ AM show, Mr Doke stated that “we should stick to the basics of community policing. If we have to now start and then engage the community, the elders, the chiefs, and get some volunteers who would go through some requisite training about basic security and enhancing the welfare of the community to do that, we need to do that”.

Dr Doke noted that when police officers withdraw, community members often experience insecurity, fearing that similar incidents could recur.

The security analyst recommended community policing and urged civil society to bolster efforts to educate residents about reporting suspicious activities.

