The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The two incidents were recorded on Tuesday, 18th June, 2024 at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School.

In a statement, the Police assured the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as they work to get those involved arrested to face justice.

ALSO READ: