Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has said that the Ekumfi Fruit and Juices Factory at Ekumfi Nanaben in the Central Region is doing well and functioning.

Mr Baafi said over the period, the work done has been huge and they needed more raw materials so it was important that they roll out-grower schemes to help them grow more pineapples for the juice to the country.

To him, these are specific things that can help the business to flourish.

“We all know what Eku juice factory has done over the period and so if we don’t get more people who deal in pineapple business to assist with the work, the factory will not be able to get more in terms of raw materials because the machines need to produce daily and they need raw materials to do that,” he said in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

READ ALSO:

He stressed that as of now, the company is facing a little challenge with respect to the raw materials but is still operating, adding the company has expanded its scope by engaging a lot of out-grower schemes so that they would be able to work properly.

The Ekumfi Fruits and Juice Factory is under the government’s flagship programme, One District One Factory.

It is a wholly Ghanaian-owned company and has one of the most modern, automated agro-processing plants in the country.

Its first batch of products that hit the markets in 2020 was made of raw pineapple and citrus fruits, which came in a 250ml tetra pack.