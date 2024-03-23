Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has called for an end to what he called the “undue and unwarranted politicking” surrounding the approval of newly nominated Ministers and Deputy Ministers by the President.

Mr. Yeboah Dame criticised Speaker Alban Bagbin‘s decision to suspend the approval process for the nominees, accusing him of being misinformed.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Thursday, March 21, Godfred Dame emphasised the need to swiftly resolve the impasse.

He said the ongoing deadlock is harmful to the country’s interests and governance system.

“So we must stop undue and unwarranted politicking, as simple as that. When we stop the undue and unwarranted politicking, we will come to the conclusion that the action filed by Dafeamakpor is wholly unrelated to the approval processes of the ministers and deputy ministers in question.

“I mean, Dafeamakpor’s action, the substance and the effect of it is to challenge the president’s decision to reassign ministers who have been relieved of their previous portfolio.

“What relationship does he have with the processes for approval of freshly appointed ministers and deputy ministers who have duly been submitted to Parliament for approval?”

ALSO READ: