Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has defended the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to suspend the approval of Ministers vetted by the House.

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, recently halted the consideration of Ministers and Deputy Ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

This action came in response to an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor from South Dayi, which prevented Parliament from approving new ministers nominated by the President.

Mr. Bagbin’s decision followed a directive from the presidency to Parliament not to forward the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values popularly known as Anti-LGBTQ Bill for President Akufo-Addo’s approval.

The Presidency cited an ongoing interlocutory application at the Supreme Court as the basis for the directive.

In his official response, Bagbin reiterated Parliament’s inability to proceed with the approval of new ministers under such circumstances.

In support, Mr. Fuseini said the Speaker was safeguarding the dignity and sanctity of Parliament.

In his view, Mr. Bagbin’s action is in response to the President’s unconstitutional handling of Bills from Parliament.

“This is a needless escalation of tension by the Office of the President, following the letter that was written by his executive secretary to the clerk of Parliament. The Speaker is obviously concerned with the apparent unconstitutional act of the president in the way he’s treated bills by the parliament. The combined effect of this is to lower Parliament in the estimation of the Ghanaian people and weaken the institution of Parliament. As head of the institution, he has a responsibility to ensure that the dignity and sanctity of the institution are maintained” Mr. Fuseini said in an interview on Citi FM.

“The Speaker’s recent action is a vivid demonstration of the absurdity of the decision of the presidency to reject the transmission of the Bill passed by Parliament to his office,” he stated.

