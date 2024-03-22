Ghana coach, Otto Addo is disappointed key players failed to honour their invitation for their March international friendly games.

The Black Stars who is aiming to improve their performance after a horrific performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take on Nigeria later tonight at the Stade de Marrakesh before wrapping up their games against the Crane of Uganda on March 26.

However, ahead of the games, key players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Painysil, and Inaki Williams among others players have pulled out from the squad due to various reasons.

Speaking to the Ghana FA website ahead of the game against the Super Eagles, the 43-year-old is worried key players could not show up.

However, he is optimistic the new players will play to the tempo and make a case for themselves.

“It is a pity; we would always want to go with our strongest squad especially when we are playing against Nigeria but for me, I am looking for opportunities and it’s an opportunity for the new players to show themselves.

“So for that, I am not thinking about who could be here and who could help us. Looking at the reality this is a squad with experienced players and also with young players who are on their way up and who can show me what level and stage they can play,” he concluded.

The much anticipated friendly game is scheduled at 16:00GMT.