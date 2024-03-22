The Bank of Ghana has reiterated its commitment to combating the circulation of counterfeit currency.

The Central Bank emphasizes its progress toward achieving a zero-counterfeit regime.

Counterfeiting and possessing counterfeit banknotes are illegal and subject to legal consequences.

In a press briefing during a visit to the Currency Processing Center as part of Ghana Heritage Month, Dominic Owusu, the Head of Currency Management Department, urged the public to familiarize themselves with the security features of banknotes to contribute towards the goal of eliminating counterfeit currency.

“In Ghana, counterfeit has never become a problem. The international threshold is 100 pieces per million banknotes, and we are far below that, as we are around 7 banknotes per million,” he disclosed.

“Despite that, what we want to encourage the public to be aware of the security features on these notes,” he added.

Dominic Owusu further urged handlers of banknotes to be more prudent in their transactions to preserve the integrity and trust of the cedi.

“The fact is that, for every country, the banknote becomes the business card of the citizens. The image of the country rests on the quality of the banknotes in circulation,” he stressed.

He explained that, a well-handled currency not only reflects national pride but also serves as a tourism driver for the country.

“And one interesting thing is that clean banknotes also promote tourism,” he added.

