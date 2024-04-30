The aide to independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi has alleged that government officials are engaging in vote-buying activities in Bonwire, Ejisu, amid the by-election.

According to Nana Osei Bonsu, monies are being handed out to residents at strategic points to influence their votes.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, he urged reporters to investigate these allegations, which he considers to be a matter of fact.

“We do not have that substantial amount of money. Well, for government officials to be giving out money to voters. You know the number of voters in Ejisu, over a hundred thousand, so you can imagine the amount of money involved,” Mr Bonsu claimed.

He emphasised that the alleged vote-buying activities would not sway the decision of the voters because “the people are discerning enough to see through some of these gimmicks.”

He pointed out that Kwabena Owusu Aduomi’s campaign was focused on appealing to voters based on issues and policies, rather than bribery.

Mr Bonsu stated that their camp is preparing a statement to address the alleged vote-buying activities.

He added that despite the ongoing situation, Mr Aduomi is determined and was still optimistic about his chances in the election.

“It is to admonish the people of Ejisu to remain calm, come out in their numbers, and vote, and then also bear in mind that we will not be intimidated.”

Meanwhile, the people of Ejisu in the Ashanti region are voting today, April 30, to elect a member of parliament in a by-election.

Six candidates, including three independent candidates, are vying for the seat declared vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament, Dr John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

The full list of candidates for the Ejisu by-election is as follows:

Esther Osei (CPP)

Kwabena Boateng (NPP)

Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent)

Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

The race is, however, thought to be between the New Patriotic Party’s Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is running as an Independent Candidate.

ALSO READ:

Ejisu by-election comes off today

Ejisu by-election: Aduomi’s team drops damning allegation [Video]