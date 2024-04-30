Get ready for the most anticipated event of the year as Nsoromma Season 6 reaches its thrilling conclusion after weeks of intense competition.

The top contestants are set to battle it out for the crown in a spectacular grand finale, set to take place at the West Hills Mall this Sunday at 5:pm.

Ghana Besiaba, Olivia Blessings, Lee, Ohemaa Perez, Beautiful, and 1Don have captured the hearts of audiences with their remarkable performances and undeniable talent.

Now, they will face their toughest challenge yet as they vie for the title of Nsoromma king or queen for the Season 6.

The grand finale promises to be an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances from some of Ghana’s biggest music stars.

Akesse Brempong, MOG Music, dancer Afronita, and Dope Nation, among other entertainers, will take the stage to deliver show-stopping acts that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

The event, which will be held at the prestigious West Hills Mall, will be broadcast live on Adom TV.

Meanwhile, fans who want to be part of the excitement can join the audience by arriving at the venue by 4:00 pm.

With so much talent on display, the Nsoromma Season 6 grand finale promises to be an evening of excitement, emotion, and celebration.

Who will rise to the top and claim the coveted title? Don’t miss out on the action-packed finale to find out.

NSOROMMA! YERE HYEREN!