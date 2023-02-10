A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Alex Mould, has said when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) elects a leader; he [the leader] will be the one to choose his running mate.

His comment comes after he was asked if he would want to be former President John Dramani Mahama’s running mate in 2024 after being tipped as the likely candidate.

“When we elect a leader, he will select a vice president and he will go into consultation with our council of elders and also the party to ensure that is the right candidate,” he said.

He was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

To Mr Mould, they are very clear that the NDC is winning the 2024 elections because Ghanaians are very discerning and know the truth now and how the NPP and NDC have managed the economy and therefore would choose the better option in 2024.

In 2020, Mr Mould was among some NDC members who pitched themselves for the party’s running mate.

Despite the fact that the opposition is yet to decide on its flagbearer for 2024 in line with the party’s constitution, former President John Dramani Mahama has been tipped as the likely candidate.

The likes of former Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor have also been tipped off as likely persons to give Mr Mahama stiff competition as far as the flagbearership position is concerned.

With Mr Mahama’s massive endorsement by several figures and members of the party, the former President is in a pole position to gain another chance at vying for Ghana’s presidency on the ticket of the NDC.